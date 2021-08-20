92.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 20, 2021
type here...

Villager complains new apartment dwellers taking over town squares

By Meta Minton

A Villager has complained that new apartment dwellers around The Villages are taking over the town squares.

Ben Stankewiez, who lives at Creekside Landing, raised his concerns Friday morning before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors.

He recently moved from the Village of Lynnhaven to Creekside Landing after snowbirding for several years.

During recent visits to the Creekside pool, he and his wife increasingly have heard concerns from their new neighbors about the invasion of the apartment dwellers at nearby Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.

“You have more and more people taking over the seats at the squares,” Stankewiez said.

He pointed out that operators of the new apartment buildings popping up all around The Villages are using as a selling point for the renters the easy access to the best features of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“They are telling them they will have full use of the squares,” Stankewiez said.

He proposed a remedy that could preserve the squares for use by residents.

“You could put up a gate and have people show a Villages ID,” he said.

He added that a neighbor lady suggested that restaurants could provide a discount for customers presenting a Villages ID.

Do you think this is a good idea? Share your thoughts at [email protected]

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

How about a friendly gesture from the Developer?

A Village of Sabal Chase resident is looking for a friendly gesture from the Developer. He’s got a suggestion as to where to start.

Let us end war and seek nonviolent resolution to conflict

Representatives of Veterans For Peace-Chapter 136 The Villages write that he must pay tribute to those who died as a result of the Sept. 11 attacks, but we also must strive to end all wars.

The Villages Buffalo Booster Club grateful for support

The Villages Buffalo Booster Club is appreciative for the support it receives.

Biden/Harris sticker vandalized on Villager’s car

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident bemoans some ”childish” behavior.”

Afghanistan and the Taliban

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor weighs in on Afghanistan and the Taliban.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos