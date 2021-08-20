Villager complains new apartment dwellers taking over town squares

A Villager has complained that new apartment dwellers around The Villages are taking over the town squares.

Ben Stankewiez, who lives at Creekside Landing, raised his concerns Friday morning before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors.

He recently moved from the Village of Lynnhaven to Creekside Landing after snowbirding for several years.

During recent visits to the Creekside pool, he and his wife increasingly have heard concerns from their new neighbors about the invasion of the apartment dwellers at nearby Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.

“You have more and more people taking over the seats at the squares,” Stankewiez said.

He pointed out that operators of the new apartment buildings popping up all around The Villages are using as a selling point for the renters the easy access to the best features of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“They are telling them they will have full use of the squares,” Stankewiez said.

He proposed a remedy that could preserve the squares for use by residents.

“You could put up a gate and have people show a Villages ID,” he said.

He added that a neighbor lady suggested that restaurants could provide a discount for customers presenting a Villages ID.

