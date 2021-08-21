88.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 21, 2021
539 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in past week in Sumter County

By Meta Minton

There were 539 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed for the week of Aug. 13 to 19 in Sumter County, according to data released by the Florida Department of Health.

The COVID-19 new case positivity rate has climbed to 19.3 percent in Sumter County.

There were also 742 vaccinated for the same time period in the county.

The vaccination rate in Sumter County is 71 percent, and some officials in The Villages have said the higher-than-normal vaccination rate has allowed life to be a bit more “normal” in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown where there are no restrictions at recreation facilities and no mask requirements. However, some businesses in The Villages are asking customers to wear masks.

There have been 11,718 COVID-19 cases in Sumter County since March 1, 2020.

The Villages makes up the lion’s share of the population of Sumter County.

Marion County, which includes about 10,000 Villagers and the neighboring communities of Stonecrest and Spruce Creek, saw an increase of 2,840 COVID-19 cases from the previous week. In Marion County, 58 percent of residents have been vaccinated. The new case positivity rate is 30 percent.

In Lake County, which includes thousands of Villagers on the Historic Side of The Villages and the Fruitland Park section of The Villages, there were 2,452 new cases of COVID-19 reported as of Aug. 19. The vaccination rate in Lake County is 63 percent. The new case positivity rate is 23.5 percent.

