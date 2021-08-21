Allen M. Rylander, 77, passed away on August 17th, 2021, at his residence in The Villages, FL, surrounded by his loving family.

Allen was born September 27th, 1943, in Stamford, CT to his parents, Merton and Julia. He would go on to work as a Railroad Conductor for Metro North Railroad for 38 years before retiring to The Villages, FL in 2003.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diana; his brother and wife, Carl and June Rylander and his four children, David, Mark, Charlie, and Andrea. He also had six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations to a charity of your choice. in Allen’s name.

At request of the family, services will be private.