Denise R. Pointer, 61, Lady Lake, Florida passed away on August 12, 2021 at her residence in Lady Lake, Florida.

Denise was born on January 3, 1960 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to her parents Charles W. Feeney, Sr. and Philomena (Deboe) Feeney. She was a former cashier in the retail industry. Denise moved ten years ago to Lady Lake, Florida from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania with her late husband John. She was of the Roman Catholic Faith. She enjoyed collecting Barbie dolls and getting dressed up and looking her best when she went out to visit friends and family.

She is survived by her two daughters: Shawn Longstreth and her husband Brennan and Rene Pointer; a brother: Charles W. Feeney, Jr. and his wife Heather of Carnegie, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, John Pointer and a brother: William Feeney. A Celebration of Denise’s Life will be held at a later date by her family in Pennsylvania.