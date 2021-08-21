88.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 21, 2021
Lady Lake woman enters plea in battle in drive-through lane at McDonald’s

By Meta Minton

A Lady Lake woman has entered a plea in connection with an alleged battle in a drive-through lane at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Sheila Dianne Ferguson, 52, who lives at 40141 Oakridge Drive, entered a plea of not guilty this past Wednesday in Lake County Court to a felony charge of battery. She remains free on $25,000 bond. She has retained well-known Lake County attorney Benjamin Boylston, whose father was the legendary Richard “Red” Boylston, a Lake County judge for two decades.

Ferguson, 52, was arrested Aug. 3 at her home after being tracked down by law enforcement.

Ferguson had been in the drive-through lane on July 9 at a McDonald’s restaurant in Leesburg when she was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police Department. Ferguson “became upset” and walked to the window of the other driver’s car and began arguing with her.

“During the course of the argument, the defendant reached through the victim’s window and struck the victim’s face with her open hand,” the affidavit said.

The altercation was witnessed by “multiple employees” at the restaurant.

While she is free on bond, Ferguson is barred from contact with the woman she allegedly attacked.

