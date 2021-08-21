81 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 21, 2021
New Yorker sentenced on DUI charge after crashing Lexus in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A New Yorker has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge after crashing a Lexus SUV earlier this year in The Villages.

Lorna Richardson, 57, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence with property damage. She will lose her license for six months and has been placed on probation for one year.

Richardson had been arrested May 1 after striking a light pole at Lake Deaton Plaza. Richardson, who had been staying in a villa on Schau Street in the Cliff Villas in the Villages of Southern Oaks, struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to attempt a one-legged stand. The Brooklyn native provided one breath sample that registered .262 blood alcohol content. She refused to provide a second sample.

