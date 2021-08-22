Col. (Retired) David Lee Morse, 86, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in The Villages, Florida, where he had been a resident for the past six years.

A native of Neosho, Missouri, he was the son of Lee Glen Morse and Beatrice Marguerite (Pool) Morse. He attended high school in Neosho, then continued his education, obtaining a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri, then joined the Army, and later earned an MBA from George Washington University. He spent his military years of active service in Korea, Vietnam, Germany, Alaska, and Redstone, Alabama, where he worked on the Patriot Missile System, work that continued after retirement when he became an analyst and consultant. He was also a business owner in Springfield, Missouri, and later enjoyed retirement on Green Lake in Interlochen, Michigan, and The Villages, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gene, and his sister Virginia Jacobs. He is survived by many friends and family, including son Norman R. Morse (Choi-Sing Louie), Oakland, California, daughter Michelle Corum (Everett), Jacksonville, Florida, three grandsons, Spencer Corum, Brady Corum, and Chris Taylor, and former spouse Janet Sue (McIntyre) Morse.

He will be interred with full military honors September 8, 2021, at Jacksonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Systems Atrophy Coalition at multiplesystemsatrophy.org.