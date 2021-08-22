86.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 22, 2021
type here...

David Lee Morse

By Staff Report

David Lee Morse
David Lee Morse

Col. (Retired) David Lee Morse, 86, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in The Villages, Florida, where he had been a resident for the past six years.

A native of Neosho, Missouri, he was the son of Lee Glen Morse and Beatrice Marguerite (Pool) Morse. He attended high school in Neosho, then continued his education, obtaining a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri, then joined the Army, and later earned an MBA from George Washington University. He spent his military years of active service in Korea, Vietnam, Germany, Alaska, and Redstone, Alabama, where he worked on the Patriot Missile System, work that continued after retirement when he became an analyst and consultant. He was also a business owner in Springfield, Missouri, and later enjoyed retirement on Green Lake in Interlochen, Michigan, and The Villages, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gene, and his sister Virginia Jacobs. He is survived by many friends and family, including son Norman R. Morse (Choi-Sing Louie), Oakland, California, daughter Michelle Corum (Everett), Jacksonville, Florida, three grandsons, Spencer Corum, Brady Corum, and Chris Taylor, and former spouse Janet Sue (McIntyre) Morse.

He will be interred with full military honors September 8, 2021, at Jacksonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Systems Atrophy Coalition at multiplesystemsatrophy.org.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Sick of non-Villagers coming in on golf carts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident argues that non-residents are coming into The Villages in golf carts and partaking of amenities that should be reserved for Villagers.

Poor quality road resurfacing in Sumter County

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses his disappointment in the poor quality of road resurfacing in Sumter County.

Squares in The Villages invaded by apartment dwellers

A Village of Dunedin resident offers a suggestion for preserving the town square entertainment for residents of The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Americans must demand better treatment for veterans

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Americans must demand better treatment for veterans.

Villagers should lay off the politics and try to enjoy life

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident makes the case that Villagers should lay off the politics and try to enjoy the remaining years of their lives.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos