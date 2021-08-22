86.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 22, 2021
type here...

Information sessions set this week for switch in CDD 12’s deed compliance process

By Meta Minton

Four information sessions are set this week for the upcoming switch in Community Development District 12’s deed compliance process.

CDD 12 will be taking over the reins of the deed compliance process and handing the day-to-day responsibility to Community Standards. The Developer has been responsible for deed compliance in CDD 12 and will remain in charge until the anticipated switch in October.

The public information sessions are set at Everglades Recreation Center on the following dates:

Monday, Aug. 23 – 9 to 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25 – 3 to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25 – 2 to 4 p.m.

Residents of CDD 12 appear eager for the change to take place later this year, after horror stories have emerged of abandoned neighboring properties in the Village of Fenney and the Village of Marsh Bend.

In anticipation of the switch, $254,973 has been set aside in the CDD 12 budget to fund the services of the Community Standards Department. There are 6,202 lots in CDD 12, so that works out to $41.11 per lot per year. The funding comes from the maintenance assessment fees paid by residents.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Community Standards Department at 751-3912.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Sick of non-Villagers coming in on golf carts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident argues that non-residents are coming into The Villages in golf carts and partaking of amenities that should be reserved for Villagers.

Poor quality road resurfacing in Sumter County

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses his disappointment in the poor quality of road resurfacing in Sumter County.

Squares in The Villages invaded by apartment dwellers

A Village of Dunedin resident offers a suggestion for preserving the town square entertainment for residents of The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Americans must demand better treatment for veterans

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Americans must demand better treatment for veterans.

Villagers should lay off the politics and try to enjoy life

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident makes the case that Villagers should lay off the politics and try to enjoy the remaining years of their lives.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos