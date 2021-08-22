Information sessions set this week for switch in CDD 12’s deed compliance process

Four information sessions are set this week for the upcoming switch in Community Development District 12’s deed compliance process.

CDD 12 will be taking over the reins of the deed compliance process and handing the day-to-day responsibility to Community Standards. The Developer has been responsible for deed compliance in CDD 12 and will remain in charge until the anticipated switch in October.

The public information sessions are set at Everglades Recreation Center on the following dates:

Monday, Aug. 23 – 9 to 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25 – 3 to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25 – 2 to 4 p.m.

Residents of CDD 12 appear eager for the change to take place later this year, after horror stories have emerged of abandoned neighboring properties in the Village of Fenney and the Village of Marsh Bend.

In anticipation of the switch, $254,973 has been set aside in the CDD 12 budget to fund the services of the Community Standards Department. There are 6,202 lots in CDD 12, so that works out to $41.11 per lot per year. The funding comes from the maintenance assessment fees paid by residents.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Community Standards Department at 751-3912.