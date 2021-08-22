93.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 22, 2021
Mary Elizabeth McLean

By Staff Report

Mary McLean
Mary McLean

Mary Elizabeth McLean, age 77, of The Villages, FL formerly of Naples, FL and Everett, MA. Passed away on August 15, 2021.

Mary was the loving mother of Kimberly Strazzullo and her husband John of Melrose, Sharon Pineo and her husband Richard of Marshfield, Colleen Rizzi and her husband Dennis of North Andover, and the late James Collins. Devoted Grandmother to Jack, Paige and Patrick Strazzullo, Avery and Aiden Rizzi, and grandpuppies Cooper, Bootsie and Ella. Loving sister to Ann Herrick and husband Paul of Revere, Nancy Crombie and husband Steven of Winthrop, William McLean of Chelsea, and Judy McLean of Revere. Loving aunt to Stephen and Dawn Marie Herrick, Michael Picardi, Steven Crombie and wife Cassi, and Ryan and Mark McLean. Also survived by many cousins, great nieces and great nephews. Mary was a devoted friend to many.

Mary was born on March 23, 1944, in Boston, MA to the late John P. McLean and Lillian Douglas (Bevens). Mary worked for the Department of Labor for 30 years and received her associates degree while being a full-time mother. Upon her retirement Mary volunteered her time at the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center before moving to Naples, FL. While Mary was in Naples, she worked for Collier County City Clerk’s Office where she became a valuable member of the team. Mary also served on the board of St. Regis Condo Association. Mary recently embarked on a new adventure by moving to The Villages, Florida where she was enjoying new hobbies from sketching to learning Mahjong.

Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of Mary’s life on Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 12:00-3:00 PM at the Knights of Columbus at 545 Medford Street, Charlestown, MA. All are welcome to come to share memories and celebrate the life of Mary.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

The Villages, Florida

The Villages, Florida

