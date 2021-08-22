86.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 22, 2021
Restaurant in The Villages cited last month for high-priority health violations

By Staff Report

A restaurant in The Villages was cited last month for two high-priority health violations.

The violations were found July 23 at Fiesta Grande Mexican Grill at 3647 Kiessel Road at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Fiesta Grande at Brownwood
Fiesta Grande Mexican Grill at Brownwood.

The first high-priority violation involved improperly stored food. There was raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food in a freezer. There were also raw chicken strips and raw steak strips stored over raw shrimp, according to the inspection report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The second high-priority violation involved a bartender who handled bar drinks, cash and scooped ice and then prepared a beverage without washing his hands.

There was also no soap at a handwash sink, tongs improperly stored and an accumulation of black/green mold in the interior of an ice machine.

