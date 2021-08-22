Rev. Carl H. Obert, passed away on August 8, 2021.

He was born in 1934 and grew up in Chicago. He graduated from Carthage College and served with the U.S. Army in Korea as a medic. Upon returning from service he entered the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago and was ordained Pastor in the Lutheran Church in America and served as Senior Pastor at Resurrection Lutheran Church and St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in the Chicago suburbs. In retirement he enjoyed travelling throughout the US visiting family, friends, and golfing. He was an avid reader.

Carl will be missed and loved forever by his wife, Jan, children Faith, Steve (Sharon), Doug (Kim), David (Beth), Amy (John) and 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and a host of treasured friends.

A memorial service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, in The Villages, FL, on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 11 am with burial following the service in Hope’s Memorial Garden. A luncheon will follow in the fellowship hall.