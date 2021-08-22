86.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 22, 2021
type here...

Villager loses license for 10 years in DUI arrest after leaving town square

By Meta Minton

Dianne Marie Pavelek

A Village of Marsh Bend woman will lose her driver’s license for 10 years in a drunk driving arrest which occurred when she left a town square and got lost.

Dianne Marie Pavelek, 63, earlier this month in Sumter County Court pleaded no contest to a felony charge of driving under the influence. In addition to the loss of her license, she has been placed on probation for three years and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

The New London, Conn. native had previous drunk driving arrests in 2009 and 2011 in Michigan.

A Community Watch driver spotted her vehicle on the night of Nov. 28 and feared the driver was suffering a medical episode. He pulled to the side of the vehicle on Fenwick Loop and made contact with Pavelek, who had urinated on herself.

She told the Community Watch driver she was a Village of Marsh Bend resident and asked him to follow her home. He could smell “the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from the vehicle. He called his supervisor who instructed him to contact the sheriff’s office to report a suspected drunk driver.

When a deputy arrived on the scene, Pavelek told him she was “lost and just wanted to get home,” the report said. She said she had been at The Villages Polo Fields where she “had a couple of drinks” then went to “Lake Sumter Landing square where she had more alcohol drinks and danced.” After she left the square, she got lost. She added that she had been at the square with her singles group.

The deputy invited her to participate in field sobriety exercises and asked if she had any physical conditions that might impact her performance. She said she had “tennis elbow,” but tried to show off a dance move, which caused her to fall backward. At about the time the exercises were to commence, Pavelek started to leave.

“I asked her where she was going, and she stated she was going to dance,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

She refused to cooperate and began to cry.

“I’m sure I’m impaired and just want to go home!” she told the deputy.

While Pavelek was being transported to the Sumter County Detention Center, she began banging her head against the partition of the patrol car. She provided breath samples that registered .233 and .230 blood alcohol content.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Sick of non-Villagers coming in on golf carts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident argues that non-residents are coming into The Villages in golf carts and partaking of amenities that should be reserved for Villagers.

Poor quality road resurfacing in Sumter County

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses his disappointment in the poor quality of road resurfacing in Sumter County.

Squares in The Villages invaded by apartment dwellers

A Village of Dunedin resident offers a suggestion for preserving the town square entertainment for residents of The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Americans must demand better treatment for veterans

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Americans must demand better treatment for veterans.

Villagers should lay off the politics and try to enjoy life

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident makes the case that Villagers should lay off the politics and try to enjoy the remaining years of their lives.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos