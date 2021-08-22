Villager loses license for 10 years in DUI arrest after leaving town square

A Village of Marsh Bend woman will lose her driver’s license for 10 years in a drunk driving arrest which occurred when she left a town square and got lost.

Dianne Marie Pavelek, 63, earlier this month in Sumter County Court pleaded no contest to a felony charge of driving under the influence. In addition to the loss of her license, she has been placed on probation for three years and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

The New London, Conn. native had previous drunk driving arrests in 2009 and 2011 in Michigan.

A Community Watch driver spotted her vehicle on the night of Nov. 28 and feared the driver was suffering a medical episode. He pulled to the side of the vehicle on Fenwick Loop and made contact with Pavelek, who had urinated on herself.

She told the Community Watch driver she was a Village of Marsh Bend resident and asked him to follow her home. He could smell “the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from the vehicle. He called his supervisor who instructed him to contact the sheriff’s office to report a suspected drunk driver.

When a deputy arrived on the scene, Pavelek told him she was “lost and just wanted to get home,” the report said. She said she had been at The Villages Polo Fields where she “had a couple of drinks” then went to “Lake Sumter Landing square where she had more alcohol drinks and danced.” After she left the square, she got lost. She added that she had been at the square with her singles group.

The deputy invited her to participate in field sobriety exercises and asked if she had any physical conditions that might impact her performance. She said she had “tennis elbow,” but tried to show off a dance move, which caused her to fall backward. At about the time the exercises were to commence, Pavelek started to leave.

“I asked her where she was going, and she stated she was going to dance,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

She refused to cooperate and began to cry.

“I’m sure I’m impaired and just want to go home!” she told the deputy.

While Pavelek was being transported to the Sumter County Detention Center, she began banging her head against the partition of the patrol car. She provided breath samples that registered .233 and .230 blood alcohol content.