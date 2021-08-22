86.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 22, 2021
type here...

Villagers blame ‘weak’ Biden for chaos and confusion in Afghanistan

By Meta Minton

Villagers are blaming President Biden for the chaos and confusion in the United States’ exit of Afghanistan.

Most agreed that we should get out of Afghanistan. However, almost anyone with a brain would have decided to get us out of the country, but to first maintain the seven bases we had for evacuation and the embassies, destroy all the military equipment left behind that we could not use or save, withdraw all the American citizens, the legitimate Afghans who supported us there, and then withdraw the troops,” said Terry Wilson of the Village of El Santiago.

He said that despite Biden’s assurances, the situation remains scary and unpredictable.

“Biden lied saying this withdrawal could only be chaos and Americans could just show up at the airport no problem,” Wilson said.

Villager Jay Dwyer said he is concerned about what this is doing to America’s image abroad.

“How many Americans are going to lose their lives trying to get out of Afghanistan? Their blood and the blood of the people of Afghanistan who helped America keep the Taliban at bay will be on Biden’s hands,” Dwyer said. 

Joe Pancila of the Village of Hemingway said this is a stain on America’s reputation.

“When you have a weak president and weaker vice president this is what you get,” Pancila said.

Stan Peters of the Village of Hawkins said there is plenty of blame to go around.

“Could/should things have been handled better by any of the presidents involved? Yes. Hindsight is almost always 20/20. Trump made the decision and set the date to get out. Maybe he figured he would still be president when he made the decision, but as it turned out it is Biden who has to execute the decision,” Peters said.

Corky Maschinot of the Village of St. Charles said if you’re looking for who is at fault, you can look in the mirror.

“Who is to blame for the disaster in Afghanistan? NOT Bush, Obama, Trump, nor Biden. It is you and and I, and all the Americans who continue to tolerate – to support – the expenditure of our money, and worse, the sacrifice of our young military members, in the false belief that we can ‘nation-build.’ We should not attempt, through diplomatic and military means, to impose our western culture and political institutions on people who have histories, cultures, beliefs, and customs very different from ours,” Maschinot said.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Sick of non-Villagers coming in on golf carts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident argues that non-residents are coming into The Villages in golf carts and partaking of amenities that should be reserved for Villagers.

Poor quality road resurfacing in Sumter County

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses his disappointment in the poor quality of road resurfacing in Sumter County.

Squares in The Villages invaded by apartment dwellers

A Village of Dunedin resident offers a suggestion for preserving the town square entertainment for residents of The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Americans must demand better treatment for veterans

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Americans must demand better treatment for veterans.

Villagers should lay off the politics and try to enjoy life

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident makes the case that Villagers should lay off the politics and try to enjoy the remaining years of their lives.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos