Villagers blame ‘weak’ Biden for chaos and confusion in Afghanistan

Villagers are blaming President Biden for the chaos and confusion in the United States’ exit of Afghanistan.

“Most agreed that we should get out of Afghanistan. However, almost anyone with a brain would have decided to get us out of the country, but to first maintain the seven bases we had for evacuation and the embassies, destroy all the military equipment left behind that we could not use or save, withdraw all the American citizens, the legitimate Afghans who supported us there, and then withdraw the troops,” said Terry Wilson of the Village of El Santiago.

He said that despite Biden’s assurances, the situation remains scary and unpredictable.

“Biden lied saying this withdrawal could only be chaos and Americans could just show up at the airport no problem,” Wilson said.

Villager Jay Dwyer said he is concerned about what this is doing to America’s image abroad.

“How many Americans are going to lose their lives trying to get out of Afghanistan? Their blood and the blood of the people of Afghanistan who helped America keep the Taliban at bay will be on Biden’s hands,” Dwyer said.

Joe Pancila of the Village of Hemingway said this is a stain on America’s reputation.

“When you have a weak president and weaker vice president this is what you get,” Pancila said.

Stan Peters of the Village of Hawkins said there is plenty of blame to go around.

“Could/should things have been handled better by any of the presidents involved? Yes. Hindsight is almost always 20/20. Trump made the decision and set the date to get out. Maybe he figured he would still be president when he made the decision, but as it turned out it is Biden who has to execute the decision,” Peters said.

Corky Maschinot of the Village of St. Charles said if you’re looking for who is at fault, you can look in the mirror.

“Who is to blame for the disaster in Afghanistan? NOT Bush, Obama, Trump, nor Biden. It is you and and I, and all the Americans who continue to tolerate – to support – the expenditure of our money, and worse, the sacrifice of our young military members, in the false belief that we can ‘nation-build.’ We should not attempt, through diplomatic and military means, to impose our western culture and political institutions on people who have histories, cultures, beliefs, and customs very different from ours,” Maschinot said.