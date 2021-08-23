Arthur (Steve) Chism, 61 of Fruitland Park, Florida went home to be with the Lord August 19th, 2021. Steve was born April 8, 1960, in Lynchburg, Virginia. He lived in Altamonte Springs, Florida for most of his life and was a graduate of Lake Brantley High School. Steve loved life and loved his work at Instrument Specialties, Inc. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He was caring, loyal, and very generous. Steve loved an adventure! Gator hunting, hot air ballooning, hang-gliding, or cliff diving, it didn’t matter what it was if there was fun to be had. He especially loved being on the water, scuba diving, waterskiing, wakeboarding and kayaking.

Steve is survived by his wife, Cherry Chism, son, Josh Chism of Fruitland Park, Florida and daughter Chelsea Hendrickson and son in law, Tyler Hendrickson of Nashville, Tennessee. Granddaughter, Everly Chism of Fruitland Park. He is also survived by his sister, Carol Scott of Apopka, Florida and brother, Mark Chism of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Niece, Rachelle McBride of Oklahoma and their families. He is preceded in death by his father, Arthur Chism and mother, Phyllis Chism.

In recent years Steve battled Huntington’s disease. If desired, you may make donations to Help4HDInternational. Please pray for a cure!

The family will have a private memorial ceremony to honor Steve.