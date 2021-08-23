88.5 F
The Villages
Monday, August 23, 2021
BMW driver with Bowie knife arrested after blocking traffic on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

By Meta Minton

Alberis Abad Padilla Perez
A BMW driver with a Bowie knife was arrested after blocking traffic on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Ableris Abad Padilla Perez, 24, of Lady Lake, had been driving the blue 2010 BWM at about 2 p.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Old Vineyard Road when an officer noticed she was blocking traffic near the entrance to Home Depot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Perez, who had been arrested earlier this month by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies, got out of the vehicle as the officer drew near and the officer ordered Perez back into the car. Perez did not comply with the officer’s instruction. As the officer tried to put her back in the BMW, the aroma of marijuana was detected. A six-inch Bowie knife was found tucked in the driver’s side door compartment. Perez was also driving without a license.

Darlie Ann Cotto
The officer placed Perez under arrest, but she refused to cooperate as she was being placed in the back of the squad car.

The native of Puerto Rico is facing charges of concealed weapon violation, resisting arrest and driving without a license. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $7,000 bond.

A passenger in the BMW, 20-year-old Darlie Ann Cotto Cotto of Lady Lake, had drug paraphernalia in her purse, the report said. She was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

