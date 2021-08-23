Commissioner hijacked meeting to promote wife’s cause

To the Editor:

I disagree with Denny Dzurinko’s opinion that the commentary in the Sunday, August 15 edition of The Villages Daily Sun is biased.

The Daily Sun’s group editors spoke the truth. For example, one of the topics discussed in the editorial was a recent Board of County Commissioners meeting. I attended that meeting, heard every word, and the Daily Sun’s description of what happened is absolutely accurate.

Commissioner Oren Miller did in fact go off on a long, bizarre rant accusing the five commissioners of “killing a dog” and then claimed that there are more killings to come. Don’t get me wrong. I LOVE animals. But this was a staged, overdramatic, pre-written speech designed to promote his wife’s cause. Commissioner Miller could only be described as “tone-deaf” when he read that speech to a sea of his constituents who packed the room wearing bright yellow “Villages Fire Fighters” T-shirts. I agree with the Daily Sun that Commissioner Miller chose to utilize the majority of his time to prioritize his wife’s views on no-kill animal shelters over critical public safety concerns. What was most concerning to me was how Commissioner Miller intentionally used his position of power and authority to set the stage for his wife and a handful of animal activists to express their disdain of the county animal shelter’s management. I attended the meeting to hear about the ambulance transport issue but walked out in disgust during the public forum. I had heard enough of Miller’s wife complaining that our three new commissioners promised HER a no-kill animal shelter, but now they are not living up to HER expectations.

Commissioner Search’s remarks were equally inappropriate. He moaned about how his constituents had made his last two weeks very busy because he received over 800 emails, mostly about the fire issue. In addition to the volume of work this caused him, he was critical that many of those emails were copied (duplicated) and “absent of facts.” Perhaps Mr. Dzurinko can explain exactly why he feels that Commissioner Search is doing a great job working for “we the people” after making those offensive comments about “us people.” Perhaps Mr. Dzurinko can explain why with so many of us in attendance to address the FIRE issue, so much time was wasted on the dog issue that we did not have an opportunity to speak. I find it hard to believe that that was not planned.

When individuals (like Mr. Dzurinko) don’t like the FACTS being presented by the Daily Sun, they should stop the name-calling, point out exactly what they perceive as untrue, and provide evidence to support the contrary. They need to quit accusing those they disagree with of “working for the Developer,” “being a puppet of the Developer” or being “in the Developer’s pocket.” People who resort to personal attacks instead of engaging in civil debate only illustrate that they have no facts or logic to back up their own opinions.

Bruno Falvo

Village of Fenney