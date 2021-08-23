88.5 F
The Villages
Monday, August 23, 2021
Democrats want to blame Trump

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am amazed at the tap dancing ability of our Village Democrats.
Biden has created the greatest debacle in foreign policy in our country’s history, and the Democrats are still trying to blame Trump. Yes, Trump negotiated with the Taliban, but you forgot to mention that not a single American was killed nor captured by the Taliban after his negotiations. Yes, Trump had a plan to withdraw from Afghanistan, but the critical word was “plan.” Any idiot with the slightest bit of common sense understands that you evacuate your citizens and allies BEFORE withdrawing troops and shutting down bases.
Adding insult to injury to Biden’s moronic decision, is that the military plans to either destroy or remove major military equipment from a hostile country before leaving. Unfortunately, because of Biden’s extensive military background, he found it useless to listen to his own generals, and made the knee-jerk, rash decision on his own. Now, the United States is the laughingstock of the terrorist world, and a questionable friend to our allies. When China moves on Taiwan, will that be Trump’s fault, too?

Mark Goodwin
Miona Shores

 

