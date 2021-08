A four-vehicle crash snarled traffic Monday afternoon at County Road 466A and Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages.

The accident occurred at 2:26 p.m. At least two people were transported by ambulance to local medical facilities.

Motorists in the area reported traffic was backed up to Canal Street on County Road 466A and to the St. James roundabout on Buena Vista Boulevard.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and The Villages Public Safety Department responded to the scene.