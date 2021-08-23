85.4 F
The Villages
Monday, August 23, 2021
Heads turn as demolition begins at $1 million home in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Heads were turning Monday morning as demolition began at a $1 million home in The Villages.

Neighbors were snapping photos on Russell Loop in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter as heavy equipment began tearing away at the roof and garage of the home. Landscapers and pool cleaners in the neighborhood also stopped to take notice of the massive demolition project in the high-dollar neighborhood.

Heavy equipment was being used Monday at the house at 1176 Russell Loop in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter
Heavy equipment was being used Monday at the house at 1176 Russell Loop in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter.

Demolition work began Monday morning at the house at 1176 Russell Loop at Bridgeport at Lake Sumter
Demolition work began Monday morning at the house at 1176 Russell Loop at Bridgeport at Lake Sumter.

Jayne Wakeman
Jayne Wakeman

The home at 1176 Russell Loop is owned by Jayne Wakeman, an Edward Jones representative with an office at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The home was originally purchased for $1.041 million in 2006 by Jack Gower, who died in 2011. The ownership was handed down that year to Wakeman and fellow Edward Jones representative Jeff Gower, Jack Gower’s son. Wakeman took over sole ownership in 2014 at a sale price of $100.

A document on file with Sumter County Building Department indicates she is adding a second floor to the home which has a waterfront view from the rear.

This rendering shows what the finished project will look like at the home at 1176 Russell Loop
This rendering shows what the finished project will look like at the home at 1176 Russell Loop.

The expansion will include an enlarged master bathroom, addition of a guest suite, office and exercise room, according to an application submitted to the Architectural Review Committee. The ARC gave its approval this past September to the project.

