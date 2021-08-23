88.5 F
The Villages
Monday, August 23, 2021
Man driving Cadillac with Alabama identification card arrested with marijuana

By Meta Minton

Tydarius Algeron Lawson
A man with an Alabama identification card who was driving a Cadillac was arrested with marijuana after a traffic stop in Wildwood.

Tydarius Algeron Lawson, 30, or Orlando, was driving the black Cadillac when he was pulled over shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday at the Mobil gas station on Main Street due to an inoperable taglight, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He had an Alabama identification card and admitted he was aware his driver’s license was suspended. He has two previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

A plastic bag which contained marijuana was found between the driver’s seat and the center console.

Lawson was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500.

