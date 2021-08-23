Stop debating who is at fault

To the Editor:

Americans of every party should be flooding by phone, email and texts to ALL senators and Congress persons to go into Afghanistan with all the power we have and get our U.S. citizens to safety.

Our whole government is a failure by allowing this disgusting situation to exist.

Stop tying the hands of our military and allow them to rescue our citizens and those who are now in danger who have helped us.

This is a crisis and if our governing bodies are out of Washington for August vacation they should be called back to work.

Maryann Sinopoli

Village of Alhambra