Biden should be impeached – or prosecuted

To the Editor:

No commander in chief or his military receiving proper intelligence reports could have this amount of ignorance or ineptitude in managing the withdrawal from Afghanistan. It had to be purposeful.

Biden, like his main advisor and former boss, is now obviously a terrorist sympathizer and is doing everything he can to re-establish the terrorist base in the Middle East no matter what the cost to America, Americans and our allies. Abandoning the American and NATO ally residents, our bases and a hundred billion dollars worth of equipment to the Taliban, Al Qaeda, ISIS, Russia and China is an act of treason. Biden should not only be impeached but also prosecuted for his crimes.

Philip Priemer

Village of Pennecamp