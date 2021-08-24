74.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
type here...

Cook at Darrell’s Diner in The Villages arrested with lady friend on drug charges

By Meta Minton

Jacqueline Dawn Brown
Jacqueline Dawn Brown

Edwin Rodriquez
Edwin Rodriquez

A cook at a Darrell’s Diner restaurant in The Villages was arrested with a lady friend on drug charges.

Edwin Rodriquez, 37, of Summerfield, was a passenger in a red GMC pickup truck that was pulled over Monday night in Lake Panasoffkee.

Rodriquez, who works as a cook at the Darrell’s Diner location at Pinellas Plaza, was found to be in possession of a backpack that contained methamphetamine, marijuana, an unopened Fentanyl patch, 8mg Buprenorphine Hydrochloride pills, a scale and $300 in cash, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken into custody on multiple drug charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $11,000 bond. Lake County also put a hold on his release.

A woman in the truck, 35-year-old Jacqueline Dawn Brown of Ocklawaha, was in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the report said. She was taken into custody and booked at the jail on $5,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Biden should be impeached – or prosecuted

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident argues that President Joe Biden should be impeached. Or worse.

Residents shut out of unveiling of site plan for apartment complex at Hacienda Hills site

A resident of The Villages isn't happy that she and many others have been shut out of a meeting at the Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza where a site plan will be unveiled for an apartment complex at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club in The Villages.

It’s way too early to rank President Trump

A Village of Mallory Square resident offers his take on presidential ranking, particularly when it comes to President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Democrats want to blame Trump

A Miona Shores resident can’t believe that the Democrats want to blame former President Trump for the situation in Afghanistan. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Commissioner hijacked meeting to promote wife’s cause

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident claims a Sumter County commissioner ignored the major issue at hand to promote his wife’s cause.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos