Cook at Darrell’s Diner in The Villages arrested with lady friend on drug charges

A cook at a Darrell’s Diner restaurant in The Villages was arrested with a lady friend on drug charges.

Edwin Rodriquez, 37, of Summerfield, was a passenger in a red GMC pickup truck that was pulled over Monday night in Lake Panasoffkee.

Rodriquez, who works as a cook at the Darrell’s Diner location at Pinellas Plaza, was found to be in possession of a backpack that contained methamphetamine, marijuana, an unopened Fentanyl patch, 8mg Buprenorphine Hydrochloride pills, a scale and $300 in cash, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken into custody on multiple drug charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $11,000 bond. Lake County also put a hold on his release.

A woman in the truck, 35-year-old Jacqueline Dawn Brown of Ocklawaha, was in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the report said. She was taken into custody and booked at the jail on $5,000 bond.