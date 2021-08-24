Lady Lake officials set closed meeting to discuss police contract negotiations

Lady Lake officials have scheduled a closed meeting to discuss police contract negotiations.

The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Lady Lake Town Hall.

Mayor Ruth Kussard expressed frustration earlier this month when an apparent agreement between town commissioners reached in an earlier closed-door session unraveled in an Aug. 2 public session.

Commission Tony Holden proposed moving ahead with the plan to offer the town’s police officers a 2 percent across the board wage increase and allow them to be eligible for an additional merit increase of up to 2 percent. Under the plan, a police officer would see a pay range between $43,265 and $64,889; a police corporal would see a pay range between $48,409 and $72,618; and a police sergeant would be paid in a range between $56,159 and $84,240. The town may elect to pay a sign-up bonus to a new officer who has prior law enforcement experience.

However, Holden expressed concern that the pension benefits negotiated with the PBA are too generous.

Holden and Commissioners Paul Hannan and Dan Vincent voted against the contract due to the retirement benefits.

Town Manager William Lawrence, who has a background in law enforcement, said the pension benefits have given the town an advantage when it comes to recruiting police officers, particularly more mature officers looking for a “second career” in law enforcement.

A new contract with the Florida Police Benevolent Association would cover the period of Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022.