84.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
type here...

Lady Lake wants oral arguments in legal fight over apartments at square

By Meta Minton

Attorneys for the Town of Lady Lake are hoping to engage in oral arguments in the legal fight over apartments at town square.

The town is a respondent in legal action brought against it by The Villages of Lake-Sumter and The Villages Operating Co. The legal action is a result of a Feb. 17 meeting in which commissioners voted 3-2 to turn down the plan for up to 45 apartments to be located on the second floor of buildings at Spanish Springs. The Villages has indicated it would like to start with seven apartments at the former home of Katie Belle’s, the Villagers-only club famous for dining, drinking and dancing.

The Villages is arguing that the town misapplied the law when commissioners turned down the plan for the apartments.

“Respondent believes oral argument will benefit this court in understanding the issues presented, the responses provided, and that the presence of counsel to address specific questions this court may have will enhance this court’s ability to resolves this matter,” Lady Lake attorneys Derek Schroth and Donovan Roper wrote in a document on file in Lake County Court.

The court has not yet responded to the request for oral arguments.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Biden should be impeached – or prosecuted

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident argues that President Joe Biden should be impeached. Or worse.

Residents shut out of unveiling of site plan for apartment complex at Hacienda Hills site

A resident of The Villages isn't happy that she and many others have been shut out of a meeting at the Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza where a site plan will be unveiled for an apartment complex at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club in The Villages.

It’s way too early to rank President Trump

A Village of Mallory Square resident offers his take on presidential ranking, particularly when it comes to President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Democrats want to blame Trump

A Miona Shores resident can’t believe that the Democrats want to blame former President Trump for the situation in Afghanistan. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Commissioner hijacked meeting to promote wife’s cause

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident claims a Sumter County commissioner ignored the major issue at hand to promote his wife’s cause.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos