Lady Lake wants oral arguments in legal fight over apartments at square

Attorneys for the Town of Lady Lake are hoping to engage in oral arguments in the legal fight over apartments at town square.

The town is a respondent in legal action brought against it by The Villages of Lake-Sumter and The Villages Operating Co. The legal action is a result of a Feb. 17 meeting in which commissioners voted 3-2 to turn down the plan for up to 45 apartments to be located on the second floor of buildings at Spanish Springs. The Villages has indicated it would like to start with seven apartments at the former home of Katie Belle’s, the Villagers-only club famous for dining, drinking and dancing.

The Villages is arguing that the town misapplied the law when commissioners turned down the plan for the apartments.

“Respondent believes oral argument will benefit this court in understanding the issues presented, the responses provided, and that the presence of counsel to address specific questions this court may have will enhance this court’s ability to resolves this matter,” Lady Lake attorneys Derek Schroth and Donovan Roper wrote in a document on file in Lake County Court.

The court has not yet responded to the request for oral arguments.