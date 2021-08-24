88 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Man bun leads to arrest of suspect in hit-and-run crash

By Meta Minton

Robert Sanchez
Roberto Ernesto Sanchez

A man bun led to the arrest of a suspect in a hit-and-run crash.

Roberto Ernesto Sanchez, 32, of Fruitland Park was arrested Monday night on a Lake County warrant charging with leaving the scene of an accident.

Sanchez was driving a white Chevrolet Impala with no license plate on July 21 when the crash occurred near the Circle K at 2211 Citrus Blvd. in Leesburg, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police Department.

A witness said the driver who fled the scene had his hair in a man bun. Surveillance footage was obtained from the Circle K and an officer who had previous encounters with Sanchez recognized him. The warrant for his arrest was issued Aug. 6.

Sanchez was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

