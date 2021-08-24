84.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
type here...

Training in simulator pays off for Wildwood officers who had gun pointed at them

By Meta Minton

Wildwood Police Chief Randy Parmer

Training in a simulator paid off for two Wildwood officers who had a gun pointed at them by an armed suspect.

Wildwood Police Chief Randy Parmer explained the situation Monday night to members of the Wildwood Commission.

The chief said the two officers were able to “verbally engage” the suspect in an effort to defuse the situation. They used the non-lethal force of a taser to take the subject into custody.

The two officers had recently benefitted from training in a rented force simulator, Parmer said. The simulator gives officers the chance to work through a number of scenarios with situations randomly created with the goal of enhancing performance.

“Having such a training device would allow us to ensure that all officers were able to refresh and further develop their skills on a regular basis,” the chief told the commissioners.

He asked that the city invest in a $24,690 simulator and the commission obliged and granted his request.

Headlines

Lady Lake wants oral arguments in legal fight over apartments at square

News
Attorneys for the Town of Lady Lake are hoping to engage in oral arguments in the legal fight over apartments at town square.
Read more

Florida’s restaurants want more aid as Delta variant spreads  

News
Florida restaurants are calling for more financial assistance as consumers are growing fearful of the spread of the Delta variant of the Coronavirus.
Read more

Wildwood set to receive $3.6 million in Coronavirus relief money

News
The City of Wildwood is set to receive $3.6 million in Coronavirus relief money from the federal government.
Read more

Training in simulator pays off for Wildwood officers who had gun pointed at them

News
Training in a simulator paid off for two Wildwood officers who had a gun pointed at them by an armed suspect.
Read more

Cook at Darrell’s Diner in The Villages arrested with lady friend on drug charges

Crime
A cook at a Darrell’s Diner restaurant in The Villages was arrested with a lady friend on drug charges.
Read more

More Headlines

The Villages District Office releases information about Labor Day trash pickup

News
The Villages District Office has released information about Labor Day trash pickup.
Read more

Lady Lake officials set closed meeting to discuss police contract negotiations

News
Lady Lake officials have scheduled a closed meeting to discuss police contract negotiations.
Read more

Lady Lake man arrested after alleged attack on his mother

Crime
A Lady Lake man was arrested after an alleged attack on his mother.
Read more

Man bun leads to arrest of suspect in hit-and-run crash

Crime
A man bun led to the arrest of a suspect in a hit-and-run crash.
Read more

Lake Miona Recreation Center will be without water Sept. 1

News
The Lake Miona Recreation Center will be without water Wednesday, Sept. 1 due to the replacement of a water valve on Bethune Way
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth