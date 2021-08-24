Training in simulator pays off for Wildwood officers who had gun pointed at them

Training in a simulator paid off for two Wildwood officers who had a gun pointed at them by an armed suspect.

Wildwood Police Chief Randy Parmer explained the situation Monday night to members of the Wildwood Commission.

The chief said the two officers were able to “verbally engage” the suspect in an effort to defuse the situation. They used the non-lethal force of a taser to take the subject into custody.

The two officers had recently benefitted from training in a rented force simulator, Parmer said. The simulator gives officers the chance to work through a number of scenarios with situations randomly created with the goal of enhancing performance.

“Having such a training device would allow us to ensure that all officers were able to refresh and further develop their skills on a regular basis,” the chief told the commissioners.

He asked that the city invest in a $24,690 simulator and the commission obliged and granted his request.