Wildwood set to receive $3.6 million in Coronavirus relief money

The City of Wildwood is set to receive $3.6 million in Coronavirus relief money from the federal government.

The American Rescue Plan was signed into law in March and was championed by the Biden Administration. Florida’s two U.S. senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, and U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages, all voted against the relief package.

Wildwood commissioners on Monday night opted to execute an agreement that will allow the city to collect $3,644,211 in American Rescue Plan funds.

The city has decided to use the money to upgrade a water treatment plant, a project that had been placed on hold due to funding concerns. The city is working with engineering firm Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. to determine the cost of the project.

“It’s federal money. If we don’t take it, someone else will. It’ll come in handy. We can always use the funds,” said Mayor Ed Wolf.

The American Rescue Plan will also give “working families” a $1,400 per-person check, extend unemployment benefits through Sept. 6 and includes $360 billion to “support communities that are struggling in the wake of COVID-19,” according to the Biden Administration.