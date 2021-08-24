84.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
type here...

Wildwood set to receive $3.6 million in Coronavirus relief money

By Meta Minton

The City of Wildwood is set to receive $3.6 million in Coronavirus relief money from the federal government.

The American Rescue Plan was signed into law in March and was championed by the Biden Administration. Florida’s two U.S. senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, and U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages, all voted against the relief package.

Wildwood commissioners on Monday night opted to execute an agreement that will allow the city to collect $3,644,211 in American Rescue Plan funds.

The city has decided to use the money to upgrade a water treatment plant, a project that had been placed on hold due to funding concerns. The city is working with engineering firm Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. to determine the cost of the project.

“It’s federal money. If we don’t take it, someone else will. It’ll come in handy. We can always use the funds,” said Mayor Ed Wolf.

The American Rescue Plan will also give “working families” a $1,400 per-person check, extend unemployment benefits through Sept. 6 and includes $360 billion to “support communities that are struggling in the wake of COVID-19,” according to the Biden Administration.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Biden should be impeached – or prosecuted

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident argues that President Joe Biden should be impeached. Or worse.

Residents shut out of unveiling of site plan for apartment complex at Hacienda Hills site

A resident of The Villages isn't happy that she and many others have been shut out of a meeting at the Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza where a site plan will be unveiled for an apartment complex at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club in The Villages.

It’s way too early to rank President Trump

A Village of Mallory Square resident offers his take on presidential ranking, particularly when it comes to President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Democrats want to blame Trump

A Miona Shores resident can’t believe that the Democrats want to blame former President Trump for the situation in Afghanistan. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Commissioner hijacked meeting to promote wife’s cause

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident claims a Sumter County commissioner ignored the major issue at hand to promote his wife’s cause.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos