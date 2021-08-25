90.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Something needs to be done about crowding at town square

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Fourteen years ago when we moved here, The Villages squares were easily accessed. Today the crowds are overwhelming and much of it is due to people who do not live in The Villages, especially with all the new apartments outside of The Villages, the crowds especially with bands like Rocky and the Rollers and Johnny Wild are causing massive congestion. In addition the Villages blocked off the area in back of the dancing square by the shed where many golf carts could find parking. That ground is only used on occasions when we have parades etc. or celebrations where there are bands playing at different locations.
You are allowing the citizens, who live here, and pay for the services to be overcome by many of these outside visitors who are causing this congestion. You have security guards every evening. People who are allowed on the square should have to show their ID similar to buying tickets for a show etc.
With 135,000 residents and especially when the most popular bands are playing it is difficult for residents and especially many of the older people to get a chair and fight this congestion. YOU MUST DO SOMETHING TO PROTECT THE RESIDENTS OF THE VILLAGES, THE PARKING SPACE BY OPENING UP THE BIG LOT AGAIN IN BACK OF THE SUMTER SQUARE FOR PARKING. You can easily gate the entrances similar to what you did during the beginning stages of the pandemic.
It would be nice if our police department was invited to control the areas better although I must admit there are not many problems with people arguing or fighting that we have seen. The opening of the back lot by the bathroom at the rear of the Sumter square would help with the parking problem also. The land is simply going to waste. The builder should be required to pave it and that would really help. Holidays are even worst with family visiting from out of town. Although my wife and I love to see the little ones coming to town on visits. The Villages was never suppose to get this large and the builder has created a massive congestion problem building expanding and building so many homes and we were told the development was going to end somewhere around Route 44. THAT SIMPLY WASN’T TRUE!

Joseph Apichella
Bridgeport at Lake Sumter

 

