Atlas Canine Park will be closed several days next month

The Atlas Canine Park will be closed for maintenance Monday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 10.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Rohan Recreation Center at 674-8400.
The Atlas Canine Park will be closed for maintenance Monday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 10.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Rohan Recreation Center at 674-8400.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.