Daniel Marple

Daniel “Danny” Marple, age 60, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the West Marion Community Hospital in Ocala, Florida.

Danny was born October 8th 1960 at Moline Public Hospital, Moline IL. The son of LeRoy (P. Wee) and Joyce (Fisher) Marple. He married Rachelle (Shelli) Steinmann January 14th 1989. He worked for and recently retired from the Miami – Dade Community School District Fl. for 30 years as a Project Supervisor. Danny formally of Maysville, Ia. was a 1979 graduate of North Scott High School. He enjoyed many pleasures with Shelli including the St. Louis Cardinals, many years of working as part of race crew of the Jon Kievman # 48 racing team, never passing a casino without stopping during all their travels. Danny always looked for a round of golf to enjoy a cold beer with, most recently bringing back memories of his high school baseball playing days with the Del Webb Softball league.

He is survived by his wife Shelli; sons Jason, Jacob, Joey. His mother Joyce, brothers- Don (Laurie), Dennis (Pam), Kevin (Robbin), sisters- Denise (Terry) Woolison, Janice (Troy) Durrant, sister-in-law Jodi Marple. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, close and dear friends. Danny was preceded in death by his father and brother Ed, grandparents, mother and father-in-law, numerous aunts and uncles.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34480. Danny’s family will greet friends at Forest Lawn Funeral Home on Saturday, the 28th, from 12noon to 3pm prior to the start of the Funeral Service at 3pm. A memorial service will be held in Iowa at a later date.

Memorial Donations in Danny’s name may be made out to “Del Webb Softball Club”, and mailed to: 12482 SE 90th Terrace, Summerfield, Florida 34491. Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at 9234 SE 125th Loop, Summerfield FL 34491.