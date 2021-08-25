Georgia trucker killed in crash which backed up traffic on I-75 in Sumter County

A Georgia truck driver was killed in a crash which backed up traffic on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The 48-year-old Preston, Ga. man had been at the wheel of the tractor trailer truck at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday traveling southbound on I-75 approaching County Road 673 when he took evasive action to avoid another slowing tractor trailer truck, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He traveled across the center line, overturned and collided with a guardrail. He suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.