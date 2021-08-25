90.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
type here...

Georgia trucker killed in crash which backed up traffic on I-75 in Sumter County

By Meta Minton

A Georgia truck driver was killed in a crash which backed up traffic on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The 48-year-old Preston, Ga. man had been at the wheel of the tractor trailer truck at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday traveling southbound on I-75 approaching County Road 673 when he took evasive action to avoid another slowing tractor trailer truck, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He traveled across the center line, overturned and collided with a guardrail. He suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The situation at the southern border

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers some insight into what is happening at the southern border.

DeSantis needs to set aside his desire to cater to the anti-vaccination radicals

The head of the Florida Democratic Party contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis needs to set aside his desire to cater to the anti-vaccination radicals in the Republican Party base.

Biden should be impeached – or prosecuted

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident argues that President Joe Biden should be impeached. Or worse.

Residents shut out of unveiling of site plan for apartment complex at Hacienda Hills site

A resident of The Villages isn't happy that she and many others have been shut out of a meeting at the Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza where a site plan will be unveiled for an apartment complex at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club in The Villages.

It’s way too early to rank President Trump

A Village of Mallory Square resident offers his take on presidential ranking, particularly when it comes to President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos