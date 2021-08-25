Next Wildwood police K-9 will be a Yellow Labrador and cost $14,200

The next Wildwood Police Department K-9 will be a Yellow Labrador and cost $14,200.

The new K-9 will succeed K-9 Barry who recently retired and has gone to live his remaining years with Sgt. Richard Parrish, who worked with Barry on many arrests over the years.

Barry was a German Shepherd, a breed that has long been synonymous with K-9 police work.

The new Yellow Labrador will sniff for narcotics and will be trained for tracking.

“It won’t be a catch-and-bite ‘em dog. We’re getting away from that,” said Wildwood Police Chief Randy Parmer. “You can scratch him behind the ears.”

The new K-9 will be obtained from Southern Coast K-9 in New Smyrna Beach. The company has a Yellow Labrador which recently completed narcotics training and only needs the tracker training.

“In addition, they provide a six-week training course for the K-9 handler that will allow him/her to train together with the dog in all aspects of narcotics detection and tracking,” Parmer said.

The total cost of the dog, training, and a one-year warranty for workability and health issues is $14,200.