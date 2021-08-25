The situation at the southern border

To the Editor:

A judge has ruled on the Texas attorney general’s and others’ lawsuit ordering that one of TRUMP’s key pieces of border security be reinstated by Biden in order to help with the catastrophe at the southern border.

So, for all you Kool-Aid addicts who have been swallowing the sock puppet and head of DHS fabrications that the border is closed, we wonder how foolish you feel. But just keep on believing like little lemmings. You just cannot fix real daft.

Gio Linh

Village of Buttonwood