79.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 26, 2021
type here...

The Villages abandons plan for apartments at Hacienda Hills site

By Meta Minton

The Villages has abandoned a plan for apartments at the site of the former Hacienda Hills Country Club.

Villagers living within 500 feet of the site – where more than 200 apartments had been proposed – received a pleasant surprise Wednesday afternoon when they got a sneak peak of The Villages’ revised plan for the property.

Instead of apartment buildings, The Villages plans to build 25 villas at the site. The villas, yet unnamed, will be owned by residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. There will also be two pickleball courts and a resort-style swimming pool.

The Villages offered this rendering of the site plan for the former home of Hacienda Hills Country Club
The Villages offered this rendering of the site plan for the former home of Hacienda Hills Country Club.

Noticeably absent from the site plan was a previously promised restaurant.

But that didn’t necessarily upset neighbors of the property.

“Not having a restaurant means there won’t be as much traffic,” said Maria Guerrera of the Village of Hacienda South.

Neighbors were thrilled that the apartment idea has been dropped. They had been worried about the possibility of a multi-story apartment building looming over them. They were also nervous about the increased noise and the less-invested nature of apartment dwellers.

It was a little over a year ago that furious residents were aghast when the Amenity Authority Committee voted 4-1 to hand over hundreds of amenity privileges to The Villages to entice the future apartment dwellers at the Hacienda Hills site. The neighbors later took their concerns to the Sumter County Commission, which at the time did not include Commissioners Craig Estep, Gary Search and Oren Miller. Estep, Search and Miller were barred from entering Wednesday’s invitation-only gathering at the Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza. Estep lives near the Hacienda Hills site, but not within 500 feet of the property.

Commissioner Craig Estep right looks at a photo on an iPhone showing the site plan. The phone is held by Rick Fitzgerald. Ivan Koutzarov is at center
Commissioner Craig Estep, right, looks at a photo on an iPhone showing the site plan. The phone is held by Rick Fitzgerald. Ivan Koutzarov is at center.

Kenneth Whaley
Kenneth Whaley

Kenneth Whaley of the Village of Hacienda North was also barred from the meeting, because he does not live within the 500-feet perimeter.

“I think it’s a rotten shame,” Whaley said after traveling all the way to the Wildwood location, only to be turned away at the door.

The Wisconsin native bought his lot in 1995 and built his home in 1997. He’s seen plenty of changes through the years.

“This isn’t a good one,” he said.

This sign greeted those hoping to get into the meeting at the Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza
This sign greeted those hoping to get into the meeting at the Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza

Vi Mooibroek of the Village of Hacienda East lives on the Hacienda Hills Champion Golf Course. She regularly golfed with her girlfriends and followed up with lunch at the now-demolished country club.

“We were promised country club style living for life,” Mooiebroek said of the infamous invitation extended to potential homebuyers by Villages founder Harold Schwartz.

Residents were bitterly disappointed last year when the country club and its priority pool were demolished.

She added that she is concerned about the future of her property values. She was quick to add that she loves living in The Villages.

Bob and Phyllis Fitzpatrick have been in the Village of Hacienda North for 14 years.

“I am really happy we’re not getting apartments,” Phyllis Fitzpatrick said.

However, she said she is concerned that the villas won’t have sufficient parking. She noticed there is no guest or overflow parking.

“Where are they going to park?” she asked. “On my street?”

What do you think of the plan? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected]

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Something needs to be done about crowding at town square

A Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident is fed up with outsiders taking over the town squares in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The situation at the southern border

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers some insight into what is happening at the southern border.

DeSantis needs to set aside his desire to cater to the anti-vaccination radicals

The head of the Florida Democratic Party contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis needs to set aside his desire to cater to the anti-vaccination radicals in the Republican Party base.

Biden should be impeached – or prosecuted

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident argues that President Joe Biden should be impeached. Or worse.

Residents shut out of unveiling of site plan for apartment complex at Hacienda Hills site

A resident of The Villages isn't happy that she and many others have been shut out of a meeting at the Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza where a site plan will be unveiled for an apartment complex at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos