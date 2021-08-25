Wildwood man arrested after allegedly attacking woman over rent money

A Wildwood man was arrested after allegedly attacking a pregnant woman over rent money.

Roger Edwin Stewart, 53, was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of aggravated battery.

The woman called 911 at about 5 p.m. after Stewart, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 170, punched her in the face with his fist, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She showed deputies a laceration to her bottom lip which was swollen and bleeding. She also had an abrasion underneath her chin.

She said she and Stewart had been arguing “about her having to pay rent to live in the residence,” the report said.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.