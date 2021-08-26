Cynthia Sue Hochstetler (nee Rose) entered into her heavenly home on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Cynthia was born on May 11, 1947 in Dover Ohio.

She is survived by her life partner Sue Doherty, daughter Marylee and son-in-law Jerry Rozek, grandchildren Emma, Madeline and Elizabeth; sister Linda Keim, nephew Jim, and nieces Marsha and Kathy. She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Mary Cowan Rose.

Cindy spent most of her working life in the service of others as a Director of Nursing, particularly for long term care facilities. She lived in the northeast Ohio area to raise her daughter, then moved to sunny Florida in 2015. Cindy was an avid reader and shopper and extraordinary grandmother to her precious granddaughters. Cindy leaves a host of endearing friends, neighbors, extended family and those souls she lovingly served.

Arrangements have been handled by Beyers Funeral Home in The Villages, Florida and a Celebration of Life will be hosted in Ohio at a later date. In lieu of flowers and plants, contributions may be made to continue the legacy of the Rozek granddaughters at St. Albert The Great Catholic School, 6667 Wallings Road, North Royalton, Ohio 44133.