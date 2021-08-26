Fruitland Park man arrested in alleged theft of $1,400 motor bike

A Fruitland Park man has been arrested in the alleged theft of a $1,400 motor bike.

Richard Joseph Cederholm, 43, was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of grand theft by Fruitland Park police.

A Fruitland Park resident contacted law enforcement after spotting Cederholm loading the 123cc Apollo RFZ Racing motor bike onto a wooden trailer. He ordered Cederholm to stop. The man told police he had bought the motor bike as a gift for his son.

Cederholm told police he wasn’t a “thief” and he only had the motor bike “for a minute” before giving it back to the owner, according to the arrest report.

Cederholm was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

Cederholm has a lengthy criminal record and was arrested last year in the theft of a haircut kit from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.