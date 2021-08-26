81.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 26, 2021
type here...

Fruitland Park man arrested in alleged theft of $1,400 motor bike

By Meta Minton

Richard Joseph Cederholm
Richard Joseph Cederholm

A Fruitland Park man has been arrested in the alleged theft of a $1,400 motor bike.

Richard Joseph Cederholm, 43, was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of grand theft by Fruitland Park police.

A Fruitland Park resident contacted law enforcement after spotting Cederholm loading the 123cc Apollo RFZ Racing motor bike onto a wooden trailer. He ordered Cederholm to stop. The man told police he had bought the motor bike as a gift for his son.

Cederholm told police he wasn’t a “thief” and he only had the motor bike “for a minute” before giving it back to the owner, according to the arrest report.

Cederholm was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

Cederholm has a lengthy criminal record and was arrested last year in the theft of a haircut kit from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

President Biden and his boy Hunter

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident offers his thoughts on President Biden and his son, Hunter.

Did Harold Schwartz want apartments at town square?

In a Letter to the Editor, a former Villager, now living in Port St. Lucie, expresses doubt that Harold Schwartz ever dreamed that apartments would be put in at town square.

Something needs to be done about crowding at town square

A Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident is fed up with outsiders taking over the town squares in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The situation at the southern border

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers some insight into what is happening at the southern border.

DeSantis needs to set aside his desire to cater to the anti-vaccination radicals

The head of the Florida Democratic Party contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis needs to set aside his desire to cater to the anti-vaccination radicals in the Republican Party base.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos