THE VILLAGES, FL: Sandra Casanzio died peacefully 8/22/21.

Born in Rochester NY, she became an RN at Genesee Hospital Nursing School spending most of her career in geriatric nursing in the Chicago and Milwaukee areas. She earned her MA in Pastoral Care at Loyola University.

She is predeceased by her husband Richard, parents Margaret and Gerald and sister Shelia. She is survived by her two daughters Deborah and Suzanne, sisters Sharon and Suzanne along with 5 nieces and nephews and 5 great nieces and nephews.

Sandra enjoyed good friends and neighbors and she loved flowers. Her bright, kind and compassionate spirit will be missed by all. In lieu of donations give a bouquet of flowers to someone you know to brighten their day and make sure to thank a health care worker.