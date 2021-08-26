78 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 26, 2021
type here...

Sandra Casanzio

By Staff Report

Sandra Casanzio
Sandra Casanzio

THE VILLAGES, FL: Sandra Casanzio died peacefully 8/22/21.

Born in Rochester NY, she became an RN at Genesee Hospital Nursing School spending most of her career in geriatric nursing in the Chicago and Milwaukee areas. She earned her MA in Pastoral Care at Loyola University.

She is predeceased by her husband Richard, parents Margaret and Gerald and sister Shelia. She is survived by her two daughters Deborah and Suzanne, sisters Sharon and Suzanne along with 5 nieces and nephews and 5 great nieces and nephews.

Sandra enjoyed good friends and neighbors and she loved flowers. Her bright, kind and compassionate spirit will be missed by all.  In lieu of donations give a bouquet of flowers to someone you know to brighten their day and make sure to thank a health care worker.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Something needs to be done about crowding at town square

A Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident is fed up with outsiders taking over the town squares in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The situation at the southern border

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers some insight into what is happening at the southern border.

DeSantis needs to set aside his desire to cater to the anti-vaccination radicals

The head of the Florida Democratic Party contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis needs to set aside his desire to cater to the anti-vaccination radicals in the Republican Party base.

Biden should be impeached – or prosecuted

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident argues that President Joe Biden should be impeached. Or worse.

Residents shut out of unveiling of site plan for apartment complex at Hacienda Hills site

A resident of The Villages isn't happy that she and many others have been shut out of a meeting at the Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza where a site plan will be unveiled for an apartment complex at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos