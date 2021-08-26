83.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Sumter commissioners eager to vote on future of ambulance service

By Meta Minton

Sumter County commissioners have signaled their eagerness to vote on the future of ambulance service after months of debate and public outcry.

The commission had originally agreed to vote in October on the recommendation of its Ad Hoc Fire, EMS and Transport Committee. However, the commission has decided to move that vote up to Sept. 21.

“We have done a disservice to our firefighters and to our citizens. I would like to move along as quickly as possible,” Commissioner Doug Gilpin said in a meeting earlier this week.

His opinion was shared by his fellow commissioners.

“We have too many people concerned about this to put this off for six weeks,” said Commissioner Oren Miller.

Commissioner Craig Estep pointed to the spread of COVID-19 as a reason to vote sooner rather than later.

“Let’s come together and unify this county,” he said. “The sooner the better for me.”

The ad hoc committee, which held two full-house meetings this month at the Wildwood Community Center, had voted to recommend keeping The Villages Public Safety Department and Sumter County Fire Rescue as two separate departments. County Administrator Bradley Arnold had offered several suggestions, including merging the two departments. That proved to be unpopular with residents.

The ad hoc committee voted 3-2 to recommend that Sumter County provide in-house countywide medical and transport (ambulance) services.  Although ad hoc committee Chairman David Bussone signed off on the recommendation, he has said he will take to the podium to recommend that the respective fire departments be put in charge of ambulance transport service in their areas.

The vote will take place at a meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Everglades Recreation Center.

