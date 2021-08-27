Chris Jones, 54, of Fruitland Park, Florida, passed away on August 22, 2021. Chris was born in Canton, Ohio on November 01, 1966, to the late Paul and Jean Jones. Chris was a hard worker and was well known in the community for his tile and stone installation business. Chris loved to spend time with his wife and family, and in his free time he enjoyed building his dream car, a 1967 Chevy Camaro. He also enjoyed Racquetball, traveling, and spending time with friends! Chris’s favorite trip was visiting Washington DC with his wife and lifelong friends, where they were able to see the White House, the Washington Monument and Arlington National Cemetery. He is fondly remembered for always whistling and singing while working and always having a smile on his face.

Chris is survived by his loving family, wife Lanora McLean Jones; 2 sons, Daniel and Adam Brakefield; 2 daughters, Kaitlan Gurley, Tara Jones; 6 grandchildren, Aubri Kenna Ashlynn and Colin Brakefield, Landin Evers, and new Baby Dawson – Due December 2021; his brother and sister in law Mark and Katy Jones; nieces and nephews, Paul, Timothy and Stephanie Jones; great niece Mya Diaz; and many more family and friends.

Chris was a very special individual, with great integrity, he will be greatly missed by his loving family, friends, colleagues, and the community he was part of.

The family of Chris Jones will be welcoming friends and family to the funeral home for a visitation, on Friday August 27, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM, at Page-Theus Funeral Home in Leesburg. A Committal Service will follow the visitation at 3:00 PM, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in the Serenity Garden, in Leesburg, FL. Pastor Sydney Brock will be officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to Page-Theus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Leesburg, FL.