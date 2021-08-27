88.1 F
The Villages
Friday, August 27, 2021
Intoxicated man with open beer arrested near Jeffrey Gate in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Valentine Palacios Jr.
An intoxicated man with an open beer was arrested near the Jeffrey Gate in The Villages.

Valentine Palacios Jr., 32, of Weirsdale, had been walking in the wee hours Friday morning on Griffin Avenue near the Jeffrey Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages carrying a three-pack of Coors Light beers in one hand with another open beer in his other hand, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was “extremely intoxicated” and refused to answer questions asked by an officer.

When the officer told the Texas native he couldn’t walk down the street drinking beer, Palacios cursed at the officer and said he would do as he pleased. He then told the officer, “Just kill me already.” As the officer attempted to handcuff him, Palacios continued to yell and cause a disturbance.

He was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace and disorderly intoxication. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

