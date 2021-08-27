It’s a national shame

To the Editor:

Albert Einstein: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

The obvious truth: Our “President” if not a politician, would be absolutely unemployable. A “Charlie McCarthy” looking for Edgar Bergen. He can’t even answer a question and turns his back and walks away. A national shame. Who in their right mind would give the Taliban a kill and hostage list. A total disgrace who has a record of being wrong on major issues for 40 years.

Paul Endersbee

Village of Largo