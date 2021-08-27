Judge deals blow to Gov. DeSantis’ stance on school masks

A circuit judge dealt a blow to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday by ruling that he overstepped his bounds by blocking local school boards from requiring masks as COVID-19 continues to spread in Florida.

Leon County Circuit Court Judge John C. Cooper ruled that DeSantis acted beyond the boundaries of his authority when he signed an executive order blocking local school boards from enacting mask protocols. The ruling came after a four-day trial in a case brought to court by concerned parents from Hillsborough, Pinellas, Alachua and Palm Beach counties.

There was no immediate reaction from schools in the Tri-County area.

Masks are “optional” at The Villages Charter School. Masks are also optional at Sumter County schools. Lake County schools “strongly encourage” mask wearing and recommends those who are eligible get vaccinated. Marion County School Board members voted to implement a resolution to enforce a mask mandate with an opt-out clause.

Democrats were quick to pounce on the judge’s blow to the governor’s “parental choice” stance.

“Judge Cooper’s ruling represents a major victory for schoolchildren and their families all across Florida. It also validates the bold actions of all those courageous school boards in our state that defied an authoritarian governor bent on playing politics rather than allowing them to protect the lives of kids by enacting prudent health protocols,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz.

Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus President Stephen Gaskill vowed voters will remember the governor’s actions at the ballot box in 2022.

“Gov. DeSantis’ gross incompetence and willful negligence has laid bare his Trumpian political ideology: unconstitutional and authoritarian rule that hurts people for his own political gain,” Gaskill said.

