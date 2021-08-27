82 F
The Villages
Friday, August 27, 2021
By Staff Report

Thelma Jean Hatfield, 86, of Lady Lake, FL passed away peacefully on Aug. 24th at Cornerstone Hospice facility.

The Hazel Green, KY native was the daughter of the late Arnold Fallen and Ora Nichol Fallen.  In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Beulah Fallen, and her brothers; Charlie Ed Fallen, Bill Fallen, and Arnold Fallen Jr..

She was a member of Calvery Baptist Church of Fruitland Park.  Jean worked many years as a bank teller and won several awards for her excellent work.  Her ongoing goal in life was to help as many people as possible.  She was a blessing to many.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Bobby Hatfield; daughter Denise Sanborn (Bob) of Bowling Green, KY and son Joey Hatfield (Sandy) of Estero, FL.  In addition she had 4 grandchilden; Terry Davis (Ann Marie), Kaitlyn Sanborn, Derek Hatfield (Jenna), Chris Wathen (Michelle) and 6 great grandchildren; Lauren Taylor, Zach, Colton, Camdon, Easton and Bryson.

She was a loving wife and mother as well as grandmother and great-grandmother.  She was loved very much and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

