Villager arrested on DUI charge after SUV found on golf cart path

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after her SUV was found on a golf cart path.

Cynthia Welch, 64, who lives on Nash Loop in the Village of Hemingway, was driving a gray Kia SUV which was spotted at about 11 p.m. Thursday on the multi-modal path near the intersection of Bonita Boulevard and Morse Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy found Welch in the driver’s seat with the keys in the ignition. Her speech was slurred and her eyes were bloodshot. A deputy asked Welch where she had been, and she replied, “Sumter.” He asked if she had been drinking and she said she had “two drinks,” the report said. After she got out of the SUV, she “had to catch herself several times to stop herself from falling over,” the deputy wrote in the report.

The Massachusetts native was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, but declined because she “needed to urinate.” Despite instructions, Welch did not provide a breath sample that was adequate for a reading.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.