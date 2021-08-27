80 F
The Villages
Friday, August 27, 2021
Villagers’ son in more legal hot water after violating court order

By Meta Minton

Alexander Bartell
The son of a couple in The Villages is in more legal hot water after violating a court order.

Alexander Bartell, 32, who has been living with his parents at 3031 Hicks Place in the Village of Fenney was arrested Thursday after defying an injunction for protection against domestic violence which had been obtained in Maricopa County, Arizona.

The woman who obtained the order has a child with Bartell. She and the Utica, N.Y. native have been “romantically involved on and off for approximately five years,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman said she and the child had been staying with Bartell “as a family unit in violation of the court order” for about a month, the arrest report said. However, she showed deputies items of her clothing and the child’s clothing with “cut marks” caused by Bartell. She also showed them text messages he had sent to her.

Bartell previously was arrested April 17 at his parents’ home in connection with the alleged burglary of a local storage unit. Charges of grand theft and burglary are still pending in court in that case.

Following his most recent arrest, Bartell was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

