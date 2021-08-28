89.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 28, 2021
type here...

Former sales rep for The Villages attempts to protect assets from garnishment

By Meta Minton

A former sales representative for The Villages is attempting to protect some of her assets from garnishment. Some of those assets are tucked away in a bank owned by The Villages.

Earlier this year in a federal trial in Tampa, The Villages won a $603,700 judgement against Jason Kranz and Christopher Day, former top producers for Properties of The Villages, who broke away in December 2019 to form KD Premier Realty. They lured away fellow Properties of The Villages representatives, including Nanette Elliott and Angie Taylor, who were also defendants in the legal case.

After the judgment was issued, Properties of The Villages filed legal action to garnish asset of the former sales representatives.

Taylor and her husband Kirkland Malone, who was not named in The Villages’ lawsuit, are arguing that they have retirement accounts and other assets that should not be part of the attempted garnishment by The Villages.

An attorney for Properties of The Villages on Friday filed a sworn answer to Taylor’s claim of exemption, asserting that his client “has been deprived of a sufficient opportunity to analyze and answer Taylor’s claimed exemptions.”

Ironically, some of the accounts for which Taylor has claimed exemption are at The Villages-owned Citizens First Bank.

Angie Taylor

“As to Citizens First Bank, counsel for Properties of The Villages has obtained information from Citizens First Bank’s counsel indicating that one of Taylor’s bank accounts is titled in the name of Taylor, her purported spouse, and Taylor’s mother, and therefore such account is not tenancy by the entirety property. Moreover, although Taylor’s attorney has now asserted via email (subsequent to filing the Claim) that such account is exempted from garnishment because it contains money from a pension, bank statements provided by Taylor’s attorney do not indicate deposits of pension funds and Citizens First Bank’s attorney has represented that his current understanding is that the balance in this account does not include protected funds.

Taylor’s mother, Jan Hickerson, also sold for Properties of The Villages. She was originally named in the lawsuit, but settled out of court with Properties of The Villages ahead of the trial.

On the witness stand at the trial, Taylor noted that she owns several rental homes in The Villages.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s not give up on restaurant at Hacienda Hills site

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident urges his fellow Villagers not to give up on the idea of a restaurant at the former Hacienda Hills Country Club site.

Debacle in Afghanistan wouldn’t have happened under President Trump

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden is fully to blame for the bloodshed in Afghanistan and it wouldn’t have happened under President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s a national shame

A Village of Largo resident contends the President Biden’s performance has been a national shame. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Overcrowding at town squares

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a suggestion to control overcrowding at the town squares.

President Biden and his boy Hunter

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident offers his thoughts on President Biden and his son, Hunter.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos