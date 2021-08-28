Fruitland Park man charged with pulling gun on his estranged wife

A Fruitland Park man has been charged with pulling a gun on his estranged wife.

Henry Scott Boling, 47, was arrested Wednesday on a Lake County warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a firearm and false imprisonment after turning himself in at the Lake County Jail. He remains free on $20,000 bond.

The warrant was issued in connection with a July 22 incident at his home on Hoofprint Court in which he allegedly threatened his wife with a gun. Boling was holding her in a locked closet, but his wife was able to get a message out to her mother using her watch phone. When Boling’s wife’s father and brother arrived, they found the couple’s four-year-old daughter in front of closet door and asking, “Let mommy out.” Boling released his wife after her family members threatened to call the police. After she was released, her father took her and her two daughters to his home.

Lake County court records indicate she filed for divorce on Aug. 9.