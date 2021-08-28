89.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 28, 2021
type here...

Husband who pulled gun on wife at Winn-Dixie placed on probation

By Meta Minton

Darrell Carfield

A husband who had been charged with pulling a gun on his wife at a Winn-Dixie grocery store in The Villages has been placed on probation.

Darrell Shane Carfield, 31, of Fruitland Park, was arrested May 27, 2020 after he followed his wife to the store at Lake Sumter Landing, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He climbed out of his car, got into her car and pointed a gun at her. She broke free and ran into Winn-Dixie. While she was on the phone with law enforcement, Carfield came up behind her and took the cell phone from her. She took the phone back and called out to an employee of the store. Carfield fled but was arrested later in the day at Lakeside Landings in Oxford. A .357-caliber revolver was found in his car. He was also found to be in possession of pills for which he did not have a prescription.

He originally was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, depriving use of 911, battery and possession of a controlled substance. However, those charges were dropped after he entered a plea of no contest to a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia last month in Sumter County Court. He has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s not give up on restaurant at Hacienda Hills site

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident urges his fellow Villagers not to give up on the idea of a restaurant at the former Hacienda Hills Country Club site.

Debacle in Afghanistan wouldn’t have happened under President Trump

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden is fully to blame for the bloodshed in Afghanistan and it wouldn’t have happened under President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s a national shame

A Village of Largo resident contends the President Biden’s performance has been a national shame. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Overcrowding at town squares

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a suggestion to control overcrowding at the town squares.

President Biden and his boy Hunter

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident offers his thoughts on President Biden and his son, Hunter.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos