Husband who pulled gun on wife at Winn-Dixie placed on probation

A husband who had been charged with pulling a gun on his wife at a Winn-Dixie grocery store in The Villages has been placed on probation.

Darrell Shane Carfield, 31, of Fruitland Park, was arrested May 27, 2020 after he followed his wife to the store at Lake Sumter Landing, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He climbed out of his car, got into her car and pointed a gun at her. She broke free and ran into Winn-Dixie. While she was on the phone with law enforcement, Carfield came up behind her and took the cell phone from her. She took the phone back and called out to an employee of the store. Carfield fled but was arrested later in the day at Lakeside Landings in Oxford. A .357-caliber revolver was found in his car. He was also found to be in possession of pills for which he did not have a prescription.

He originally was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, depriving use of 911, battery and possession of a controlled substance. However, those charges were dropped after he entered a plea of no contest to a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia last month in Sumter County Court. He has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service.